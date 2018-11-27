Three get 10-year jail in loot case

Hisar (Har), Nov 27 (PTI) A court in Hisar Tuesday sentenced three persons to 10 years of imprisonment in a 2016 loot case and also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them. The trio, who looted a car of senior advocate of District Bar Association, Hisar, Om Prakash Kohli, were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amit Garg. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court held Manoj, resident of Mohalla Dogran Hisar, Ashish of Tosham road Hisar, and Gopal of Krishna Nagar Hisar guilty of committing crime and announced the sentences. Besides, the accused were ordered to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 each and in case of a default, they would get an additional jail term of six months. The accused snatched the car of Kohli on December 3, 2016 at gunpoint while he alongwith Gauri Shankar Attri, a former president of the District Bar Association, Hisar, were coming from Krishna Nagar. Kohli informed the SP about the incident after which the police arrested the trio near Siswal village after chasing them. On a complaint of Kohli, a case was registered in civil lines police station under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery), 397 (robbery) and the Arms Act. PTI CORR VSD CK