Three get five-year rigorous imprisonment for attacking forest staff

Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI) Three people have been sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment by a court in Manthani on the charge of attacking two Forest Department officials in May 2012.Assistant Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdul Javed Pasha awarded the sentence on Tuesday and slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 each for the offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, a press release from the Telangana Forest Department said here on Thursday.On May 24, 2012, the trio -- Sura Thirupathi, Sura Raju, and Sripathi Satyam - had attacked Forest Section Officer D Satyanarayana and Forest Beat Officer G Lakshmi Prasad for obstructing their bid to smuggle teakwood from the Polampally Reserve Forest in Manthani, it said.Following a complaint with the police, a charge sheet was filed in the Manthani court, the release added. PTI VVK NVG IJT