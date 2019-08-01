Three get life term for killing farmer in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 1 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffaranagar has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a farmer over a dispute seven years ago. Additional District and Sessions Judge Veer Nayak Singh found Somvir, Javed and Kukku guilty of murder and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them. According to government lawyer Jitender Tyagi, the farmer, Israr, was shot dead over a money dispute in his field in Chokra village in May 2012. PTI CORR ADCK