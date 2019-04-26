Three get life term for killing man

/R Muzaffarnagar, Apr 26 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for murdering a man about three years ago. District Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on Sunil alias Pappu and Sunder and Rs 20,000 on Tasleem after holding them guilty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal code. The court has directed that 95 per cent of the total amount should be paid to the family of the deceased. According to district government counsel Dushyant Tyagi and assistant district counsel Yogesh Sharma, Amarpal was strangled to death by Sunil, Sunder and Tasleem over an old enmity in Sikanderpur village under Bhopa police station in the district on May 11, 2016. A complaint was filed by the deceased's brother Ompal against the three, they said. PTI Corr AQS