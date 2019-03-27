Three get life term for killing man over parking dispute

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) A court here Wednesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a man following a dispute over parking in suburban Jogeshwari four years ago. Of the six accused, Umar Sheikh (25), Jamir Shaifula (28) and Asif Sayyed (34) were awarded life imprisonment by judge M S Azmi. Another accused, Saifula Khan, was awarded one year's rigorous imprisonment, Additional Public Prosecutor Mangesh Arote said. The court acquitted two others as it was established that they were present elsewhere when the crime took place. The prosecution examined 26 witnesses including the victim's brother and sister, prosecutor Arote said. As per the police case, the accused beat up Asgar Pasha, the victim, after there was a tiff over parking of a motorcycle in December 2014. His brother Asif went to the spot and pacified the accused. However, in the evening the accused went to the family's house armed with knives and base-ball bats, dragged Asgar outside, took him to a nearby ground and attacked him. Asgar sustained grievous injuries and was declared dead on arrival at hospital. PTI AVI KRK RHL