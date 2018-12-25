Three get life term for killing minor in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 25 (PTI) A local court here has held three men guilty for the murder of a 12-year-old boy that took place in 2004 and sentenced them to life imprisonment.Judge Ashok Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the accused, Ramesh, Ashok and Promod, after holding them guilty under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.The judge directed them to pay Rs one lakh from the amount of the fine to the family of the deceased. According to the lawyer representing the complainant, the minor boy was stabbed to death by the accused over some old feud on November 12, 2004 at Mansurpur village in the district. PTI Corr IJT