Three get life term for murder

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 25 (PTI) A fast track court here Saturday sentenced three men to life imprisonment in a murder case. Fast track court Judge Poonam Rajput held the trio -- Tavajjul and brothers Furkan and Gulfam -- guilty under sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Public Prosecutor Ritu Chaudhary said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 each on the brothers and Rs 65,000 on Tavajjul, she said. The trio had strangled to death one Hasan and then looted his truck over an old enmity in Bunta village of Shamli district on February 16, 2010, Chaudhary said. PTI CORR MAZ AQS