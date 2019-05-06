Three gold bars worth over Rs 97 lakh seized at Chandigarh airport

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Three gold bars worth over Rs 97 lakh were seized from a flight coming from Dubai at the Chandigarh international airport here Monday, Customs officials said.Officials made the recovery while inspecting the flight after its arrival, they said.The seized gold bars weigh 3,000 grams in total and are valued at Rs 97.40 lakh, they said.The bars were wrapped in black adhesive tapes and hidden in the cavity between two passenger seats, the officials said.The gold has been seized as 'unclaimed' under the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is underway, they added.This is the third instance in less than a month that smuggled gold has been recovered at the Chandigarh airport.On April 16, 30 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.14 crore were seized from a Dubai flight, while gold biscuits worth Rs 76.28 lakh were seized from a passenger on April 23. PTI CHS AD IJT