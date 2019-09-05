Three govt schools in Rajasthan named after freedom fighters

Jaipur, Sept 5 (PTI) Three government schools in Rajasthan's Bhartpur, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts will be named after freedom fighters.A cabinet sub-committee headed by Rajasthan Power Minister B.D Kalla on Thursday approved the decision.The Government Higher Secondary School at Rupavas, Bharatpur has been named after freedom fighter Ramchandra Goyal, Government Secondary School at Kharia in Churu after Kushal Singh Rathore and the Government High Primary School at Rupawala Johad of Jhunjhunu after Bujaram, Kalla said in a statement.State Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal and and other officials were present in the meeting. PTI AG DVDV