Three held for attack on bus passengers in Kerala

Kochi, Apr 22 (PTI) Three people, including manager of a private bus company operating inter-state bus services, have been taken into custody in connection with the alleged attack on three Bengaluru-bound passengers here, police said Monday.The Kochi City police commissioner ordered seizure of the bus owned by Kallada Travels after visuals of the attack, shot by a passenger, went viral on social media, leading to widespread protests in the state.Top police officials also promised strong legal against the bus owner and his erring staff.Two people allegedly involved in the incident and manager of the firm have been taken into custody, police said.The passengers complained they were attacked after they protested against the delay in arranging a substitute bus as the bus in which they were travelling broke down at Haripad in Alappuzha district.The three passengers were brutally attacked allegedly by men of the bus owner as the alternative bus which took the passengers reached the Vyttila office of the bus service firm.The passengers who suffered injuries in the attack had informed the police in Maradu station soon after the incident. Police said efforts were on to take statements of the injured passengers. PTI TGB SS DVDV