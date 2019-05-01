Three held for blackmail in Mathura

Mathura (UP), May 1 (PTI) Three persons were arrested Wednesday for allegedly blackmailing a man in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, a police official said.The accused sent morphed, nude pictures of the victims to them along with a note demanding Rs 2 lakh or the photos would be uploaded online, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.A mobile number would be mentioned in the note for further instructions on when, where and how to transfer the money, he said.While Harish and Sonu were nabbed from Jugal Ghat when they were waiting to receive the money, third accused Sohail was nabbed from Krishna Studio Guranagar in Vrindaban, Singh said.A pistol with two live cartridges, a knife, mobile, computer and colour printer were recovered from the accused, the officer added. PTI CORR AD INDIND