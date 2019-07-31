Three held for helping students cheat in ITI exam

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) An anti-copying squad on Wednesday raided an examination centre and arrested three people, including two invigilators, for allegedly helping students cheat, police said The manager of the college, where students had appeared for an ITI examination, was also held, Sub-divisional Magistrate Surender Kumar said.According to SHO OP Singh, the police have registered a case against college manager Vijay Kumar, invigilators Jagroshan and Navneet and arrested them.The district authorities have recommended to cancel the exam. PTI CORR DPB