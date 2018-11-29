Three held for illegal bird trade in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 29 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal bird trade and 285 parrots of native species recovered from their possession, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) said on Thursday. Following a tip off, the accused were arrested from Chowk area here on Wednesday, the STF said in a statement.They have been identified as Zaid, Ramu and Ranjeet, it said.They used to catch the parrots in Sitapur, Lakhimpur and other districts and would sell them in Lucknow, from where the birds were sent to Kolkata and other places, it added.A detailed probe is underway in the matter, the statement said. PTI ABN DIVDIV