Three held for robbing 2 men at Minto Road

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly robbing two persons in Central Delhi's Minto Road area, police said Tuesday. The arrested persons have been identified as Rohan and Shivkumar, they said. The incident took place Monday night when Manoj, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was going towards the railway station along with his friend Sundar, according to a senior police officer.When they reached Minto Road around 11.30 pm, four person came in a car and started beating them.Though Sundar fled from the spot with a bag, the accused persons took away Rs 23,000 from Manoj, the officer said. While the accused persons were leaving, Manoj saw the car's number and informed the police. Police said an officer identified the car and started looking for it, and it was recovered from Minto Road. Police investigated about the car's owner and later, apprehended Rohan from Minto Road government flats, they said. During interrogation, Rohan disclosed that his associates were Shivkumar, Arpit and the juvenile, police said. On his instance, Shivkumar and the juvenile were apprehended, they said. Police are trying to nab Arpit. PTI NIT NIT ANBANB