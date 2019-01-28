Three held for smuggling gold, forex worth over Rs 1.2 crores at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Three people were arrested by the customs officials in three separate cases for allegedly trying to smuggle gold and forex worth Rs 1.28 crores at the Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued Monday.In the first case, a man was intercepted Sunday when he was proceeding to depart for Sharjah.A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of foreign currencies -- Japanese Yen 3,62,000, Kuwait Dinar 2,040, Bahrain Dinar 2,140, Omani Riyal 4,555, Euros 4,905, Qatari Riyal 7,000 and USD 12,725 -- equivalent to Rs 33.51 lakh, the statement issued by the customs said.Another man was intercepted by the officials after his arrival from Riyadh via Abu Dhabi on Friday.He was found to be carrying silver colour coated gold bar concealed within a black coloured torch. The gold, weighing 950 grams and valued at Rs 30.42 lakhs, has been seized, it said. In the third case reported on Tuesday, the customs department said a 33-year-old woman was stopped for checking by the customs officials after her arrival from Bangkok. She was found to be carrying two kilogram gold, valued at Rs 64.345 lakhs. PTI AKV DPB