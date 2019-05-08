Three held for stealing gold worth Rs 5 lakh, cash from south Delhi bizman's house

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Three persons, including two staffers of a businessman, were arrested for allegedly stealing five kg gold and about Rs 5 lakh cash from his house in south Delhi's Hauz Khaz, police said Wednesday. The businessman left for Dubai on April 27 and the alleged incident surfaced on May 3 after his return from abroad, they said. In a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station, he stated that his driver Sanjay Tamang, the driver's wife Pinki Tamang, and cook Deep Lama were staying at his residence at Panchsheel Park in his absence, the police said. "When the businessman returned, he found his house locked while none of his staff was at home and their mobile phones were switched off. He managed to enter the house with a duplicate key. His personal room, which was locked by him, was found open and his almirah was found broken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said. Three gold biscuits, around 125 gold coins of five gm and eight gm, diamond bracelets with bangles and some cash were found missing, the officer said. The three accused identified as - Sanjay Tamang, Pinki Tamang and Deep Lama, he said. As the accused persons belonged to Jalpai Guri in West Bengal, police teams were sent to Jalpai Guri and Gorakhpur. The assistance of SSB at the Nepal Border and that of the Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch was also taken, he added. On the basis of analysis of Call Detail Record of the accused persons, one suspect was identified as Sameer Vishwakarma, a resident of Nehru Nagar. Vishwakarma is a friend of accused Sanjay Tamang. He was arrested and 40 gold coins and Rs 50,000 were recovered from him from his residence, the DCP said. Later, Sanjay Tamang and Deep Lama were also arrested and on their instance, three gold biscuits weighing 1 kg each and Rs 2 lakh in cash were recovered from a house in Munirka. A total of 3.32 kg gold and Rs 2,50,000 cash has been recovered so far, the officer said. Sanjay Tamang had allegedly been committing theft at the businessman's house for the last six-seven months, he said. Accused Pinki Tamang is still at large, police said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP CKCK