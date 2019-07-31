Three held for supplying illegal arms in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms in the national capital and its peripheral areas, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Shahzad Ali (24), a resident of Ranholla, Gurmeet Singh (25), a resident of Tilak Nagar, and Yashpal (38), a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, they said. "Police received information on Saturday that Ali was going to purchase arms near Dwarka Sector-16, following which a trap was laid and Ali and Singh were apprehended at around 10 am," said Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). On their instance, Yashpal was arrested on Sunday from Muzaffarnagar, the DCP said. During interrogation, it was revealed that Singh used to purchase the illegal arms from Yashpal, they said. Singh and Ali were also involved in several cases of vehicle theft, police said. Nine country-made pistols, twenty six live cartridges, six motorcycles and one car were seized from their possession, they added. PTI NIT RHL