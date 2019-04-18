Three held in connection with train robbery in Kota

Kota, Apr 18 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested three persons after a businessman travelling from Delhi to Mumbai was allegedly robbed of Rs 1.70 crore cash on a moving train here, officials said Thursday. Two of the arrested accused, identified as Ganpat Singh and Uttam Kumar, are the gang members who were involved in executing the robbery while the third one is the father of another gang member and had prevented police from conducting check at his house, where the looted cash was hidden, they said. Taar Singh and Uttam Kumar looted a bag from the businessman, Gautam Kumar, in a running train near the Kota railway station on April 14. While Taar Singh managed to jump off the train, Uttam Kumar was overpowered and handed over to the GRP by the passengers, Circle Officer GRP Kota, Humayu Kabir Khan, said Thursday."The conspiracy was hatched by a person, Jhabar Singh, known to Kumar. He was aware of the fact that the businessman, who has a shop in Delhi, travels with huge sum of cash. He roped in other accused to loot the money," he said. After executing the crime, Taar Singh jumped off the train, reached Barmer and hid the money at his house and absconded, the CO said. "The case was thoroughly probed and a team reached Barmer and recovered Rs 1.69 crore in cash. One of the accused, Ganpat Singh, was also caught from there. Taar Singh's father Mohan Singh did not allow the police team to conduct search in the house and he was arrested for hiding evidences," he said. Efforts are on to nab the other accused involved in the case, he added. PTI SDA CK