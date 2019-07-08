Three held in separate cases of poppy seizure in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Jul 8 (PTI) Three persons were arrested allegedly after the recovery of a total of 134 kg poppy from them in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Monday, officials said. A police team along with Army (16 Rastriya Rifles) intercepted a car and two trucks at Poshana on the Mughal road in three different incidents Monday and recovered 134 kg of poppy, they said. In the first incident, Pawandeep Singh was arrested after recovery of 26 kg of poppy from a car, they said. A truck was intercepted and its driver, Lakhbir Singh of Punjab, was arrested after 33 kg poppy was recovered from his possession, they said. In the third incident, another truck was intercepted and its driver, Riyaz Khan of Punjab, was held after he was found in possession of 75 kg of poppy straw, the officials said. All the three vehicles and poppy straw was seized and cases have been registered against the arrested accused. PTI AB CK