Three held in two separate cases for supplying illicit liquor

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Three men were arrested in two different incidents for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in the national capital, police said Saturday. The accused were identified as Ranjit (25), a resident of Najafgarh, Ankit (22) and Soni (24), residents of Kharkhoda, Haryana, they said. Police received information about one Ranjit who was involved in the supply of illicit liquor in Delhi. Thereafter, a trap was laid and Ranjit was apprehended from near Tamanna Farm House on the Bawana-Kanjhawala Road, Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) said. He was driving a car which was found loaded with 70 cartons of illicit liquor, he said. During interrogation, Ranjeet disclosed that the liquor had been bought from Haryana to Delhi, police said. In the second incident, based on a tip-off police apprehended Ankit and Soni on the Kutubgarh- Kanjhawla road, police said, adding a total of 110 cartons of liquor made in Haryana were seized. PTI NIT CK