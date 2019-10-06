Three held on molestation charge

Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Three people were arrested for molesting a Dailt girl and circulating the video of the incident on social media in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said Sunday. One of the accused is a relative of the girl, they said. The arrested persons have been identified as Raghuveer Mali (35), Pintu Mali (22) and Mahesh Mali (21). A complaint in this regard was lodged by the girl's brother, alleging that the accused thrashed her sister besides molesting and circulating the video on social media. Another accused, a minor, was on the run and the search was on to nab him, Karauli SP Anil Kumar Beniwal said. He said the incident happened a fortnight ago when the girl was going to a temple with her cousin. They allegedly filmed the incident and circulated the video on social media. PTI AG RDKRDK