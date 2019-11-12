Three held with 1 kg charas in Kullu

Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) Three people, including a young woman, have been arrested from two different places in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district with a total 1 kg charas, police said on Tuesday.Hyderabad residents Priyanka Verma (25) and Mohammad Amir (26) were arrested on Tuesday with 501 gram charas at Jai Nullah, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.Also, Mumbai resident Akash Kundran (23) was arrested with 515 gram charas on Monday while the police were patrolling near Chillmor, he said.All the three people have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and investigations are on, the officer said. PTI DJI NSDNSD