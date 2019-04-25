Three held with 11 country-made pistols, cartridges in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Three members of an interstate gang of arms smugglers were arrested with 11 country-made pistols and live cartridges during a random check here, police said Thursday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said a team of Tronica Police intercepted three suspects near the cremation ground in Khanpur Garhi village Wednesday evening. Upon frisking, 11 country-made pistols and live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the trio identified as Gaurav, Rashid and Wahid, he said. The kingpin of the gang, Gaurav, was previously lodged in a jail, he added. During interrogation, Gaurav admitted that his gang was smuggling arms through trains from Jamalpur and Munger districts in Bihar and was supplying arms here in the national capital region, the Jadaun said. The accused were sent to jail and arms have been seized, he added. PTI CORR CK