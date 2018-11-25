Three highway robbers arrested

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 25 (PTI) Three men were arrested when they were allegedly trying to flee with a loaded truck here, police said Sunday.Three other men involved in the crime managed to escape during an encounter, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar said. The arrested men were identified as Sabir, Sajid and Zahid. The three sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to a hospital here. PTI CORR DPBDPB