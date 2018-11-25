scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Three highway robbers arrested

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 25 (PTI) Three men were arrested when they were allegedly trying to flee with a loaded truck here, police said Sunday.Three other men involved in the crime managed to escape during an encounter, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar said. The arrested men were identified as Sabir, Sajid and Zahid. The three sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to a hospital here. PTI CORR DPBDPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos