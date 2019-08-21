Three IAF personnel killed as truck falls into gorge

(Eds: Adding details) Barmer/New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Three Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed and three others injured when a truck carrying them fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said. Later during the day, the IAF said that two persons in the vehicle -- Sergeant Mani Ram and Non Combatant (E) Arun Kumar -- have sustained severe injuries and have been airlifted to Military Hospital in Jodhpur. Corporal Prasad, who sustained minor injuries, is being treated at the government hospital in Barmer, according to the IAF. "Corporal GS Rawat, Non Combatant (E) Ashok Kumar and Non Combatant (E) L Serpa Kumar sustained fatal injuries," the IAF added. The truck carrying eight soldiers was coming from an Air Force station in Chauhatan town when the driver lost balance and fell into a gorge, Barmer District Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena said earlier in the day. He said a police team rushed the injured to a hospital in Chauhatan from where two jawans were referred to Barmer. The IAF said in a statement, "...an Indian Air Force (IAF) service vehicle met with an accident near Barmer, Rajasthan. There were six IAF personnel travelling in the vehicle." Rajasthan Police stated that two of the injured are in a critical condition. PTI CORR AG DSP DSP SMNSMN