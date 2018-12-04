Three illegal arms suppliers nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a gang of illegal arms suppliers operating in Delhi with the arrest of three people, a senior officer said Tuesday. Aman Bhardwaj (25) and Vishal Gahlot (28), both residents of Najafgarh and Uttam Nagar respectively were arrested on Thursday, while their partner, Ankur Chaudhary, hailing from Aligarh was arrested from Ghaziabad, the police said.Chaudhary supplied the illegal weapons, manufactured in Aligarh, to Bhardwaj and Gahlot who sold them to the criminals operating in Najafgarh and Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, they added.On Thursday, police received information that Bhardwaj and Gahlot would be coming to sector 11, Dwarka at around 6 pm to meet someone, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka said.A trap was laid and the duo was apprehended, he added. PTI NIT AMP RHL