'Three inter-state narcotic smugglers held in J-K's Udhampur'

Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) Three alleged inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested Sunday after 420 kg of poppy straw was recovered from their truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, a police officer said.Acting on a tip-off, the police set up a check point at Jakheni along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. During searches, a huge quantity of the contraband was recovered from the truck, Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police Rayees Mohammad Bhat said.He said three persons travelling in the vehicle - Sukhwinder Singh of Jalandhar (Punjab), Lakhwinder Singh and Vikram Singh of Ramban district - were arrested on the spot.The vehicle, along with the contraband, was seized and an FIR under the NDPS Act was registered against the arrested smugglers, Bhat said. PTI TAS DPBDPB