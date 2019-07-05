Three involved in laptop theft arrested

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly selling stolen laptops in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Friday. The accused are identified as Pankhil Grover (27), Ishwer (22) and Saheb Ali (20). On June 5, a complainant was lodged by a person that someone had stolen his laptop bag containing an apple laptop, driving license, wallet, debit and credit cards and other accessories from his car when it was parked at Krishna Market, Kalkaji by breaking car door glass. When the accused persons were interrogated, they disclosed that they were running a shop at Nehru Place market and were in the business of buying and selling of old and used laptops. "Accused persons used to buy the stolen laptops from thieves at 10 per cent of the market price and further used to dispose them to genuine buyers at 60-80 per cent of the market price," the police said in a release. "The police have recovered 192 stolen laptops from their shops at the instance of accused. The accused also used to sell the stolen laptops on various websites such as Quikr, Olx at high price," according to the release. With the arrest of accused persons, 22 cases of theft have been solved. PTI PKS AMP SMN