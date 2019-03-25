scorecardresearch
Three Jaish terrorists arrested in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were arrested by security forces from the outskirts of the city, police said. They were nabbed on Sunday."Three car-borne terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM were arrested by police and security forces at Lawaypora (on Srinagar-Baramulla road) based on a credible input," a police spokesperson said.The spokesperson said ammunition, including live rounds, was seized from the terrorists identified as Rayees Hurrah,Shahid Bhat and Ishaq Lone. PTI MIJ DIV AAR

