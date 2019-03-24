scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Three Jaish terrorists arrested in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 24 (PTI) Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were arrested by security forces on Sunday from the outskirts of the city, police said."Three car-borne terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM (were) arrested by police and security forces at Lawaypora (on Srinagar-Baramulla road) (based) on a credible input today," a police spokesperson said.The spokesperson said ammunition, including live rounds, was seized from the three terrorists. They were identified as Rayees Hurrah,Shahid Bhat and Ishaq Lone. PTI MIJ DIVDIV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos