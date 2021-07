Srinagar, Oct 22 (PTI) Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been killed in the Tral area of south Kashmir in an encounter with security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday. The militants were allegedly responsible for the killing of two brothers, hailing from the Gujjar community, in Kashmir in August this year, he said. PTI SKL ABS SMNSMN