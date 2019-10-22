Three JeM terrorists killed by security forces in south Kashmir

(Eds: With fresh inputs) Srinagar, Oct 22 (PTI) Three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter on Tuesday in the militancy-infested Tral area of south Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh said here. He said two of the three militants killed could be foreign terrorists. "Further details will be available once the operation ends," he said. The police chief said that this module of Jaish was involved in the killing of two brothers from the nomadic Gujjar (nomad) community in August this year. PTI SKL SMNSMN