Three killed, 12 injured in road accident in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) A pickup van carrying 15 passengers overturned here, killing three people and injuring 12 others, police said Monday.The passengers were returning to Mirzapur on Sunday after attending a programme when the accident occurred at Jagannathpur village in Bhadohi district, they said.While trying to save a motorcycle rider, the van driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned, police said.The deceased were identified as Tillu, Rajkumar and Vinod, they said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.