Three killed as ambulance hits road divider

Hisar, Oct 10 (PTI)Three persons, including a pregnant woman, were killed and two others injured when an ambulance carrying them rammed into a road divider near village Balak here, police said on Thursday.The deceased have been identified as driver Chain Singh, Ramrati and her mother Maya. Ramrati was pregnant with twins and was on way to Agroha Medical College Hospital for delivery, according to her father. Ramrati's husband and a villager were also injured in the accident.