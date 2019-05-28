Three killed as ambulance rams into truck

Kanpur (UP) May 28 (PTI) Three persons, including a two-year-old boy, were killed while three others were seriously injured Tuesday when an ambulance carrying them rammed into a truck here, police said.The accident took place when the ambulance was carryingthe injured boy Rishi Kumar to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, Chakeri Station House Officer Ranjeet Rai said.Rishi had sustained serious injuries after falling from the roof of his house in Banda and was referred to LLR Hospital from Banda Medical College.As the ambulance reached the flyover in Ahirwan, its tyre got deflated and it rammed into a truck from behind resulting inthree deaths, police said.The deceased have been identified as Anarkali (55) herson Ram Karan (28) and grandson Rishi, he added.PTI CORR SAB DVDV