Three killed as bike catches fire

Banda (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Three persons, including a child, were burnt alive when a bike hit a truck and caught fire in Kabrai area in Mahoba district, police said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday when Anil Prajapati (25), his friend Bijju (17) and a four-year-old boy were going somewhere on the bike. The bike driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a truck due to which its petrol tank caught fire, killing three on the spot, Circle Officer Jatashankar Rao said.Later a team of the fire department doused the fire and charred bodies were sent for postmortem.A probe is on in the matter.