' Three killed as car falls into gorge

New Tehri (Uttarakhand), Apr 16 (PTI) Three persons were killed on Tuesday when their car fell into a gorge in Tehri district, an official said.The accident occurred at around 10 am on the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway, Tehri's District Magistrate Sonika said.The driver lost control near Nagun Gad in Mathiyali and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing three persons on the spot, she said. The deceased have been identified as Mahadev Prasad (35), who was driving the vehicle, Jyoti Prasad (60)and his wife Rajpati Devi (53), the DM said. PTI Corr ALM DVDV