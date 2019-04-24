Three killed as car falls into gorge

Pauri, Apr 24 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one injured Wednesdaywhen their car fell into a deep gorge in Pauri district, police said.The car plunged into a 150-metre deep gorge near Nai village in Pabau block of the district, killing three persons on the spot and leaving another injured, Pabau police station incharge Ajay Kumar said.The occupants of the car were going from Nai village towards Pabau to catch a bus, he said, adding, some of them were bound for Dehradun.Overspeeding seems to have caused the accident as they were in a hurry to catch the bus, Kumar said.The deceased were identified as Shiromani Raturi, Pankaj Raturi,both residents of Nai village and Haridutt Sharma who hailed from Solan in Himachal Pradesh, he said.Pradeep Raturi, another resident of Nai village who sustainedinjuries in the accident, was rushed to a hospital in Shrinagar,he said. PTI Corr ALM DVDV