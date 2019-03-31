Three killed as car hits truck in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Three people, including a couple, were killed and one injured when a speeding car rammed into a stationary truck near Kotputli town on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred on Jaipur-Delhi expressway. The car was enroute Jaipur from Delhi when it rammed into a truck parked on roadside near Bagawas bridge, Paragpura police station in-charge Hitesh Sharma said. The deceased were Ashish Agarwal (68), his wife Vimla (65), residents of NRI Colony in Jaipur and Arvind Pilania of Gurgaon, the police officer said, adding the driver of the car driver did not sustain major injuries.He was taken to local hospital for treatment. PTI AG NSDNSD