Three killed as landslide hits Reasi

Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) Three persons of a family were killed and two others injured when they were hit by a big boulder during a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said Monday.The family had gone to a nearby forest area from their Laar village in Mahore belt when the landslide struck on Sunday evening, they said.They were hit by a big boulder, resulting in the death of three persons and injuries to two others, they said.People, police and forest officials retrieved bodies. They have been identified as that of 55-year-old Mehbtaab Begum, 25-year-old Abdual Lateef and 37-year-old Bashir Ahmed they said.Mehbtaab Begum's two sons, Nawabdin and Shabir were injured and have been airlifted to the GMC Hospital in Jammu. PTI AB DVDV