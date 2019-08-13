Three killed as motorcycle rams into bridge

Badaun (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) Three persons were killed while another was seriously injured when their motorcycle rammed into a bridge here, police saidon Tuesday.The accident took place on Monday night when the four were returning to their home after attending the last rites of a girl of their locality.Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said, "The accident took place near village Kurau on Monday night at around 9.00 PM. Four persons were returning after attending the last rites of a girl of their locality. The motorcycle rammed into a bridge."The injured were rushed to a district hospital, where Radheyshyam (33), Dinesh (25) and Rajiv (23) died, while Raju was referred to a Bareilly hospital.The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR NAV DVDV