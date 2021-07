Khanna (Punjab), Aug 18 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed following heavy rains in Aol village near Khanna town, police said on Sunday.Surjit Singh (35), his wife Baljinder Kaur(32) and their son Gurpreet Singh (9) were killed in the incident on Saturday.However, their 10-year-old daughter escaped unhurt. PTI CORR VSD DVDV