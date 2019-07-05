Three killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP

Mathura (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) A woman and two minors were killed on Friday after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned here, police said.Two persons were also injured as the tractor driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Sihora under Yamunapar police station, they said.The deceased were identified as Reshma (26), her son Vishal (5) and one Sheetal (12), all residents of Nagla Farm village in Vrindavan, the police said.The three were on their way to Nagla Kazi village.The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is stated to be serious, the police said.The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem, they said. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ DIVDIV