Three killed as truck falls into deep gorge in Pauri

Pauri (Uttarakhand), Nov 22 (PTI) A truck rolled down a 500-metres deep gorge at a village in the district Thursday, killing three people, including the driver, police said.The accident occurred at around 4:30 pm near Bair gaon when the truck was on its way to Pauri via NH 119, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Assistant sub-inspector Gabar Singh Negi said.Three people, including the driver, were killed on the spot, he said.The bodies have been found, he added. PTI CORR ALM MAZ DPB