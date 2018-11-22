scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Three killed as truck falls into deep gorge in Pauri

Pauri (Uttarakhand), Nov 22 (PTI) A truck rolled down a 500-metres deep gorge at a village in the district Thursday, killing three people, including the driver, police said.The accident occurred at around 4:30 pm near Bair gaon when the truck was on its way to Pauri via NH 119, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Assistant sub-inspector Gabar Singh Negi said.Three people, including the driver, were killed on the spot, he said.The bodies have been found, he added. PTI CORR ALM MAZ DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos