Three killed as two mini trucks collide

Ludhiana, Dec 31 (PTI) Three persons were killed when two mini trucks collided near Mangli village here Monday, police said.All the three victims were coming to Ludhiana to purchase fruits and vegetables from the 'mandi', they said.Additional DCP Surinder Lamba said the victims were identified as Balbir Singh (27), Pancham (26) and Uma Sahni (45).They all belonged to village Katani Kalan.Police said it was was a head-on collision as one truck was coming from the wrong side.Police further said that visibility was poor due to fog in the area. PTI CORR SUN RAXRAX