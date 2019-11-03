scorecardresearch
Three killed as vehicle falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) Three persons were killed and seven others injured on Sunday when a truck carrying a nomadic family skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.The accident took place near village Samroli in Udhampur district around 2 am when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle while moving from Srinagar to Jammu with a Bhakerwal family, a police official said.Three persons including a girl were found dead while seven others -- three men, a woman and three children -- were injured and taken to hospital, the official said, adding the condition of the injured was stated to be "serious". PTI TAS DVDV

