Three killed, four injured in car-truck collision in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), May 14 (PTI) Three people were killed and four others injured when a car collided with a truck in Lalganj area here, police said Tuesday.Asha Devi (65), her son Sujit (31) and her daughter-in-law Rani Devi (25) were killed on the spot in the accident that took place on Monday night, they said.The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle, the police said. PTI CORR ABN DIVDIV