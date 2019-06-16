Three killed in accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Three persons were killed in a collision between a truck and a car near Shivpuri on Sunday, police said. The accident took place on the Dausa state highway in Jaipur rural area when the car's occupants were on their way from Dausa to their hometown in Manoharpur, they said.The truck's driver was apparently trying to overtake a vehicle but hit the car head on, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sitaram Saini said.The deceased were identified as Harlal Yadav (40), Mahesh Yadav (35) and Subhash Yadav (35).A case will be registered after investigation is over.The bodies have been kept at a hospital's mortuary, he said. PTI AG ANBANB