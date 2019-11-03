Three killed in accident in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed here on Sunday after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a truck, police said.The incident took place in Mandhata area, they said.The victims -- Shan Mohammad (25), Farhat (14) and Mohammad Shaban (16) -- were killed on the spot, the police said.Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.No arrests have been made so far and a probe is underway, the police said. PTI CORR ABN DIVDIV