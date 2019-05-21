Three killed in bike-on-bike collision in Sikar district

Sikar, May 21 (PTI) Three youths died in a head-on collision of two bikes in Jajod village of Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday, police said. Kishan Verma (20) and Amit Kumar Verma (20) were going to Jajod from Srimadhopur when a bike coming from the opposite side, driven by Anil Kumar Verma, crashed into them, police said. All three were grievously injured in the accident and rushed to a nearby hospital. While Kishan and Amit were declared brought dead by the doctors, Anil died undergoing treatment, said Srimadhopur Solice Station In-Charge Shankar Lal Swami. He said the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem. PTI CORR AG INDIND